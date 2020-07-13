Total Lockdown in Bengaluru from Tomorrow: What Remains Open, What Stays Closed

Ahead of the complete city-wide lockdown in Bengaluru starting from Tuesday evening, hundreds of people rushed back to their hometowns, an official said on Monday.

"By 11 am, 333 buses have ferried 8,938 passengers from Bengaluru. The travelling public has been advised not to panic, we have planned for a sufficient number of buses for Monday and Tuesday," said a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) official.

According to the official, KSRTC has scheduled 800 buses a day on Monday and Tuesday. Before noon, 231 buses had already been booked for advance reservation on Monday.

So what is open and what remains closed during the lockdown from 8pm on Tuesday till 5am on July 22? Here's the list:

What remains open:



- Hospitals



- Medical shops



- Offices working on civic amenities like power, water, LPG supply



- Customers clearance at airports and ports



- Pharmaceutical and research labs



- Pharma manufacturing, medical devices, etc



- All construction and movement of people and goods related to medical infrastructure



- Farming operations (on field)



- All vegetable and fruit markets



- Manufacturing and distribution of fertilizers, harvesting and sowing machinery



- Packaging, processing and sale of fisheries and meat



- All movement of goods and cargo outside containment zones



- All flights and trains already scheduled



- Taxis and autos to service airports and railway stations



- Movement of students for exams of Health University



- Delivery of goods by e-commerce companies

What remains open between 5am and noon

- Grocery shops



- Milk booths



- Ration shops



- Fruits and vegetables



- Shops selling meat, fish and animal fodder

What will be closed

- Liquor shops



- Metro rail



- Taxis and cabs except for emergency



- Public transport buses of state-run corporations -- KSRTC and BMTC (except for movement of healthcare workers, emergency workers)



- Intra-district transport (except for emergencies)



- Hotels, restaurants (except for takeaways)



- Malls



- Cinemas



- Sports complexes, gyms, swimming polls



- Places of religious worship



- Construction projects (except where the workers are on-site and do not need to be brought from outside)



- Industries (except food processing, pharma, packing materials, and those that need continuous process and their supply chain)