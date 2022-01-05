CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#BiggBoss15#ISL
Home » News » India » Total Lockdown on Sundays, Night Curfew in Tamil Nadu as Covid Cases See 58% Surge
1-MIN READ

Total Lockdown on Sundays, Night Curfew in Tamil Nadu as Covid Cases See 58% Surge

The Tamil Nadu government has been holding mass vaccination camps over the last few months to accelerate inoculation among the masses. (Photo: AFP File)

The Tamil Nadu government has been holding mass vaccination camps over the last few months to accelerate inoculation among the masses. (Photo: AFP File)

Health minister Ma. Subramanian told reporters that vaccination camps would be held on Saturdays to accommodate complete lockdown on Sundays.

Poornima Murali

Tamil Nadu will witness a complete lockdown on Sundays and public places such as beaches, clubs, malls and cinema halls will be out of bounds from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 after a 58% surge in Covid-19 cases was reported in the last 24 hours, with the sharpest increase in fresh infections detected in Chennai with 1,489 cases.

Additionally, areas of public congregation such as bars, places of worship and religious, cultural and recreational gatherings may have to be put off.

Tamil Nadu follows other states such as Karnataka and Maharashtra in imposing curbs in response to the surging wave of virus.

Since Tuesday, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has chaired three meetings with key bureaucrats, discussing modalities for the imposition of the curbs. At a brief press conference, health minister Ma. Subramanian told reporters that vaccination camps would be held on Saturdays to accommodate complete lockdown on Sundays.

RELATED NEWS

The state government had been holding mass vaccination camps over the last few months to accelerate inoculation among the masses. On Tuesday, it kicked off vaccination for teenagers above 15 years of age.

New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu spiked from 1,728 on Monday to over 2,730 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 58%. Amid the surge, the state government had been planning to impose curbs that would limit the spread of the virus but not hamper business extensively.

Even though Tamil Nadu has accelerated addition of bed strength across government hospitals, experts are scared a sudden increase in active cases might overwhelm hospitals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Poornima Murali

Poornima Murali, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, has reported for over a decade on civic and political issues in Tamil Nadu. She has been ...Read More

Tags
first published:January 05, 2022, 16:48 IST