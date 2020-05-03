Total Lockdown Will Continue in Jharkhand for Next Two Weeks: CM Hemant Soren

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said a "total" lockdown will continue in Jharkhand for the next two weeks and the Centre's relaxation guidelines will not be applicable in the state.

The relaxations given by the central government during the lockdown would not be applied in the state to protect the health of people, he said.

On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a "limited" lockdown for the nation for the next two weeks from May 4. The suspension of air, train and inter-state road travel will continue to remain in force across the country during the period, but some activities will be allowed after a classification of districts into "Red", "Orange" and "Green" zones, based on COVID-19 risk-profiling, it said.

Taking to Twitter, Soren said, "As a precaution, the lockdown will continue in Jharkhand for the next two weeks."

"The central government's fresh instructions regarding relaxations will not be applied in Jharkhand at present. As students, migrant labourers and others are returning home, this is necessary to protect the health of the people of the state," he wrote on the microblogging website.

Soren's government had, on April 27, announced that it would not implement the Centre's guidelines on opening of standalone and neighbourhood shops due to a sudden spurt in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365