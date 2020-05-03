Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Total Lockdown Will Continue in Jharkhand for Next Two Weeks: CM Hemant Soren

The relaxations given by the central government during the lockdown would not be applied in Jharkhand to protect the health of people, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

PTI

May 3, 2020
Total Lockdown Will Continue in Jharkhand for Next Two Weeks: CM Hemant Soren
File photo of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said a "total" lockdown will continue in Jharkhand for the next two weeks and the Centre's relaxation guidelines will not be applicable in the state.

The relaxations given by the central government during the lockdown would not be applied in the state to protect the health of people, he said.

On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a "limited" lockdown for the nation for the next two weeks from May 4. The suspension of air, train and inter-state road travel will continue to remain in force across the country during the period, but some activities will be allowed after a classification of districts into "Red", "Orange" and "Green" zones, based on COVID-19 risk-profiling, it said.

Taking to Twitter, Soren said, "As a precaution, the lockdown will continue in Jharkhand for the next two weeks."

"The central government's fresh instructions regarding relaxations will not be applied in Jharkhand at present. As students, migrant labourers and others are returning home, this is necessary to protect the health of the people of the state," he wrote on the microblogging website.

Soren's government had, on April 27, announced that it would not implement the Centre's guidelines on opening of standalone and neighbourhood shops due to a sudden spurt in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

