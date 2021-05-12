Total Number of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Given in India Crosses 17.51 Cr

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.51 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. It said 4,74,629 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Tuesday and cumulatively 30,39,287 across 30 states and union territories since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,51,71,482 according to the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said. The total of 17,51,71,482 include 95,81,872 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 65,38,656 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,41,45,083 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 79,50,430 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 30,39,287 in the age group of 18-44 years who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,58,70,091 and 78,17,926 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose while, 5,39,54,858 and 1,62,73,279 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and the second dose. As on day-116 of the vaccination drive (May 11), total 23,85,092 vaccine doses were given. It said 10,65,634 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 13,19,458 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine according to the provisional report till 8 pm. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

