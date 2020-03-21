Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Total of 111 Labs Across India to Conduct Coronavirus Tests

These testing labs include both government and private sectors. However the capping the prices of the tests is still under discussion, Lav Agarwal told media.

IANS

Updated:March 21, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Total of 111 Labs Across India to Conduct Coronavirus Tests
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: At least 111 labs will conduct test for diagnosis of novel coronavirus across the country, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media at a press conference Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said, "111 labs across the country will be functional from today."

These testing labs include both government and private sectors. However the capping the prices of the tests is still under discussion, Agarwal told media.

The testing labs have been designated by the apex research body in India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Agarwal asserted that people should not come for test unless the fit in the testing criteria, defined by the Health Ministry and ICMR.

"People should not just come testing for fashion or confidence-building measure. It is very important to understand that testing should be done as per the protocol defined for testing."

In addition to this, Agarwal said "Today 262 people, mostly students, will come from Rome, and will be kept in quarantine as per our protocol. 1600 Indians and people from other countries were kept in quarantine centres in India."

He also said a total of 14,90,303 passengers have been screened at airport as on Saturday.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram