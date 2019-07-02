Total Solar Eclipse 2019 to Take Place Today, Everything You Need to Know
Total Solar Eclipse will probably last for four minutes and 33 seconds which is longer than the one happened in August 2017 that lasted for around two minutes and 40 seconds.
The moon passes in front of the sun for a total solar eclipse visible from Farmington, Mo., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 in Farmington, Mo. (Image: AP)
Total Solar Eclipse 2019 is all set to take place on Tuesday, July 2. A solar eclipse is something which occurs when the moon is between the sun and the earth. In a total eclipse, the disk of the sun is fully concealed by the moon whereas, in partial eclipse, only a certain part of the sun is obscured.
This year, the coming solar eclipse will be the only Surya Grahan that one can witness. It will probably last for four minutes and 33 seconds which is longer than the one happened in August 2017 that lasted for around two minutes and 40 seconds.
According to a report by The Weather Channel, Surya Grahan will be going through a path measuring 6,000 miles. It will go through a narrow zone of the Pacific Ocean and North America. Apart from that, it will also cast dark shadow over some parts of Chile, Argentina and remotes areas of South Pacific. Along with some dark shadows, South Pacific will witness the maximum coverage of 1,080 km north of the Eastern Island.
However, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India because it is going to take place during the night. The partial eclipse will start around 10:25 pm (Indian Standard Time). So don't be disheartened if you miss the eclipse this year, as one is likely to take place in December next year.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up on Dating Rumours With Kiara Advani at Jabariya Jodi Trailer Launch
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Film
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 2 - Aditi Unfiltered - Straight From The Vault
- Sushmita Sen Puts End to Breakup Rumours, Writes ‘I love you, Rohman Shawl’
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s