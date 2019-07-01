Total Solar Eclipse 2019 to Take Place Tomorrow, Everything You Need to Know

Total Solar Eclipse 2019 is all set to take place on July 2 (Tuesday). A solar eclipse is something which occurs when the moon is between the sun and the earth. In a total eclipse, the disk of the sun is fully concealed by the moon whereas, in partial eclipse, only a certain part of the sun is obscured.

This year, the coming solar eclipse will be the only Surya Grahan that one can witness. It will probably last for four minutes and 33 seconds which is longer than the one happened in August 2017 that lasted for around two minutes and 40 seconds.

According to a report by The Weather Channel, Surya Grahan will be going through a path measuring 6,000 miles. It will go through a narrow zone of the Pacific Ocean and North America. Apart from that, it will also cast dark shadow over some parts of Chile, Argentina and remotes areas of South Pacific. Along with some dark shadows, South Pacific will witness the maximum coverage of 1,080 km north of the Eastern Island.

However, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India because it is going to take place during the night. The partial eclipse will start around 10:25 pm (Indian Standard Time). So don't be disheartened if you miss the eclipse this year, as one is likely to take place in December next year.