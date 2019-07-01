Total Solar Eclipse 2019: When And Where to Watch

The world is all set to witness the 2019 solar eclipse on Tuesday, July 2. It will take place only once this year for a duration of four minutes and 30 seconds, which is twice as long when compared to the August, 2017 eclipse. According to a Bloomberg report, the solar eclipse will begin off the coast of New Zealand with Chile and Argentina directly in the path of totality. The maximum coverage during the eclipse will occur in the South Pacific, about 1,080 km north of Easter Island.

Notably, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking the light of the sun from passing through while causing a shadow to appear on the Earth's surface.

When to Watch:

-The Solar eclipse will take place on July 2. The partial eclipse will start from 10:25 pm according to be the Indian Standard Time. It will begin off the New Zealand coast, and then carve its way through Chile and Argentina.

Where to Watch:

One should be careful while watching a solar eclipse as observing the sun with naked eyes can be harmful. It is necessary that the right kind of equipment is used. Even a pair of binoculars can cause permanent blindness. One should be very particular with their equipment. However, in India, people do not need to undertake such a routine as the eclipse won't be visible at night. One can still watch it by live streaming it on NASA.

The next total solar eclipse will happen on December 14, 2020, and it will pass over Chile and parts of Argentina.