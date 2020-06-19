Total Solar Eclipse 2020: Surya Grahan Timing in India & All You Need to Know

The first full solar eclipse of 2020 is set to take place on Sunday, June 21. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking the light of the sun from passing through while causing a shadow to appear on the Earth's surface.

Since the Moon is smaller in size, its shadow can cover a part of the Earth's surface. This is why the solar eclipse is visible in some places.

The shadow of the Moon has an umbra and a penumbra. Regions which fall under the umbra can witness the entire or total solar eclipse, while those in the penumbra see only a part of it, known as partial solar eclipse.

How long does a Solar eclipse last?

A total solar eclipse lasts for only a few minutes as the Moon moves at a speed of 1700 km/h. Therefore, the visibility of a total solar eclipse usually lasts for less than 7 minutes and 40 seconds.

The annual solar eclipse will be visible in some parts of India, Africa, Pakistan, and China. In India, the Surya Grahan will begin at around 9.15 am and end at around 3.04 pm. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12.10 pm.