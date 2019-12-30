Total Tree and Forest Cover in Country Increases by 5,188 sq km, Says Forest Report
While releasing the report, Javadekar said that there is an increase of 42.6 million tonnes in the carbon stock of the country as compared to the last assessment of 2017.
File photo of Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: The total tree and forest cover in the country increased by 5,188 square kilometer in the last two years, said the India State of Forest Report 2019 which was released on Monday by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
While releasing the report, Javadekar said that there is an increase of 42.6 million tonnes in the carbon stock of the country as compared to the last assessment of 2017.
"This report gives us confidence that we are on track to achieve our Paris Agreement goals," he said.
He also said that the current assessment shows a decrease of forest cover to the extent of 765 sq km (0.45 per cent) in north east India region. Except Assam and Tripura, all states in the region show decrease in forest cover.
The mangrove cover in the country has increased by 54 sq km (1.10 per cent) as compared to the previous assessment, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Seltos SUV Achieves Five-Star Safety Rating in ANCAP Crash Test
- ‘I Bounced Back’ from Illness in Papua New Guinea, Says Zac Efron
- Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus to Feature Four Rear Cameras: Report
- 50 Iconic Memes of the Decade that Changed the Way We Used the Internet
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details