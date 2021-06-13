'Totally Safe And Secure': Centre Dismisses Reports of Cyber Breach into NIC Email System

The Centre on Sunday clarified that there was no cyber breach into the email system of the government maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). “The email system is totally safe and secure," said the Ministry of Electronics and IT in a statement.

This clarification came after a media report claimed that data breaches in organisations such as Air India, Big Basket and Domino’s have exposed email accounts and passwords of NIC emails to the hackers.

“Cyber security breach on external portals may not impact the users of Government Email Service, unless the Government users have registered on these portals using their Government Email Address and have used the same password as the one used in the Government Email Account," it said.

The government further explained that the NIC email system has put in place several security measures such as two factor authentication and change of password in 90 days. “Further, any change of password in NIC Email requires mobile OTP and if the mobile OTP is incorrect then change of password will not be possible. Any attempt of phishing using NIC Email can be mitigated by NIC," it added.

The NIC also undertakes user awareness drives from time to time and keeps updating the users about potential risks and safety protocols, the government said.

