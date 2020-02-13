Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Toto Rickshaw Drivers' Association Offers Free Rides to Poor Students in Siliguri on Secondary Exam Days

Two helpline numbers have been issued by the association so that the needy students can avail free rides on the examination days. These are 9144267655 and 6295425878.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
Toto Rickshaw Drivers' Association Offers Free Rides to Poor Students in Siliguri on Secondary Exam Days
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo: SmartE)

Siliguri (WB): An association of toto drivers in Siliguri has decided to offer free toto rides to Madhyamik examinees from poor families, on the days of the examination, to ensure that they reach their examination centres without any hassles.

A total number of 100 totos under the banner of North Bengal Toto Driver and Welfare Association will provide the free service, the president of the association, Sagar Mahant, said.

The members of the association will offer free rides to the poor students to help them reach their examination centres on time, he said.

Two helpline numbers have been issued by the association so that the needy students can avail free rides on the examination days, he said, adding, the numbers are 9144267655 and 6295425878.

The Madhyamik (secondary) examinations in the state are scheduled to begin on February 18 this year.

