Toto Rickshaw Drivers' Association Offers Free Rides to Poor Students in Siliguri on Secondary Exam Days
Two helpline numbers have been issued by the association so that the needy students can avail free rides on the examination days. These are 9144267655 and 6295425878.
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo: SmartE)
Siliguri (WB): An association of toto drivers in Siliguri has decided to offer free toto rides to Madhyamik examinees from poor families, on the days of the examination, to ensure that they reach their examination centres without any hassles.
A total number of 100 totos under the banner of North Bengal Toto Driver and Welfare Association will provide the free service, the president of the association, Sagar Mahant, said.
The members of the association will offer free rides to the poor students to help them reach their examination centres on time, he said.
Two helpline numbers have been issued by the association so that the needy students can avail free rides on the examination days, he said, adding, the numbers are 9144267655 and 6295425878.
The Madhyamik (secondary) examinations in the state are scheduled to begin on February 18 this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalki Koechlin Shares Picture of Herself During Labour, Thanks Her Doula for Childbirth
- Sara Ali Khan Gets Loud Cheers as She Lifts Kartik Aaryan in Her Arms, Watch Video
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar All Set to Exchange Garlands in Leaked 'Wedding' Video, Watch Here
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders