Toto Rickshaw Drivers' Association Offers Free Rides to Poor Students in Siliguri on Secondary Exam Days

Siliguri (WB): An association of toto drivers in Siliguri has decided to offer free toto rides to Madhyamik examinees from poor families, on the days of the examination, to ensure that they reach their examination centres without any hassles.

A total number of 100 totos under the banner of North Bengal Toto Driver and Welfare Association will provide the free service, the president of the association, Sagar Mahant, said.

The members of the association will offer free rides to the poor students to help them reach their examination centres on time, he said.

Two helpline numbers have been issued by the association so that the needy students can avail free rides on the examination days, he said, adding, the numbers are 9144267655 and 6295425878.

The Madhyamik (secondary) examinations in the state are scheduled to begin on February 18 this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.