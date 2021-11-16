Touch-and-go Landing of Jaguar Jet, Mirage 2000 in Action; Grand IAF Air Show on Purvanchal E-way | WATCH

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircrafts Mirage 2000, Jaguar and An-32 made landings on the airstrip of the new Purvanchal Expressway in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur on Tuesday afternoon as part of the inauguration of the expressway connecting Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow to the state’s eastern district of Ghazipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and their entourage watched as the aircrafts made the landings on the 3.2-km long emergency landing field in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur today.

#WATCH | Mirage 2000 makes landing on the airstrip of Purvanchal Expressway in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur.(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/lBeAoj94EA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2021

#WATCH | Jaguar aircraft carries out a touch and go landing at the 3.2-km long emergency landing field on Purvanchal Expressway in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur today(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/hvY075RrJK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2021

#WATCH | Medium transport aircraft An-32 lands on the 3.2-km long airstrip of Purvanchal Expressway inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur today(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/uGwKCERP4p — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2021

A grand air show replete with flypast and roller landings by Su-30 MKIs, Jaguars and Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been planned as part of the inauguration of the new Purvanchal Expressway.

PM Modi delivered a public address there after which the air show began. As part of the capability display, a Mirage 2000 first landed on the airstrip for Turn Round Servicing (TRS) — a standard process where the aircraft lands and is thereafter attended to by a team to make it ready for the next mission.

The planned air show was part of the event organised for the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway, a mega project that the Yogi Adityanath government plans to showcase as a major achievement ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022.

The 3.2-km airstrip has been constructed on the expressway to facilitate emergency landing of fighter aircraft. The 341-km expressway links state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur and has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore. From the airstrip venue, the prime minister will witness an air show by different aircraft.

