'Tough to Believe That We're the Champion': Bengal Fast Bowler Titas Sadhu Exclaimed with Mixed Bag of Emotions

Millions of people have started getting familiar with this name since Sunday evening. Titas is one of the members of the Indian women’s team that won the U-19 World Cup. But not only just a member but after the finals, she is now a star Chinsurah girl.

Titas bowled four overs and picked up two important wickets for just six runs in the final against England. She helped India break into the English top-order. Following her A-game, she bagged the Player of the Match award and since then, the Bengali girl has become the talk of the town.

She called up and said, “You have called many times. But I couldn’t catch it. In fact, after winning the World Cup trophy, only celebrations are going on. I’m still at an event. Called back after seeing your phone so many times.’ with an assertive tone Titas said, “Not much can be said at the moment." I will talk about the details tomorrow morning at ten.

But the request of answering four or five questions didn’t go in vain. Here’re the excerpts of the conversation.

Q: Since she is a part of history now and more than that, the Indian women’s cricket team’s first trophy on the big stage. They have done what Mithali-Jhulan could not do. What exactly was the feeling after winning the final?

A: “It’s been a few hours since we became champions, but still can’t believe we’re the best in the world. The celebrations have been going on since winning the trophy. It is a great pleasure to win the World Cup for the first time in the jersey of the Indian team.

Q: She is the man of the match. Thus, the feelings are quite different and special.

A: “The country has become a champion. That is a proud moment. It feels good to think that I have also contributed to becoming the champion of the country. I hope I have been able to fulfil the responsibility that was given to me.”

Q: You have been away from home for 9 months at a stretch. Did you speak to your family?

A: Spoke to my father over the phone at home. The reporters went home, my father said with happiness. I heard there was news about me. I could not speak much. I will talk to them tomorrow.

Q: Your rise happened in the Bengal cricket team during the time of Shiv Shankar Pal. You played in the senior team. Jhulan Goswami was praising you a lot…

A: Before the question even get over, Titas replied, “Didi (Jhulan Goswami) is my favourite cricketer. It feels good when you keep everyone’s trust. Didi gave me many tips. I have been able to use them.”

Q: One last question, two wickets for just 6 runs in four overs. What is the secret of your success?

A: I tried to do what the team coaches told me to do. I tried to keep the ball in a certain place.

Titas informed that she will be back in her hometown either on February 1 or the next day. Once the team is back home, it will travel to Ahmedabad to attend the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

