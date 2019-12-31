Tourism in Assam Suffers Rs 1000 Cr Loss Due to Anti-Citizenship Act Protests
Along with domestic tourists, flow of travellers from abroad too took a hit after a number of countries issued travel advisories due to the ongoing protests, Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah said.
File photo of a protest in Dibrugarh against the Citizenship Amendment Bill earlier this month.
Guwahati: Tourism in Assam suffered an estimated loss of Rs 1,000 crore due to violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, a top official said on Tuesday.
The sector has been badly hit in December and will be in January too, Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah told a press conference here.
"The peak season of tourism is from December to March. Due to violence during the protests, the sector suffered badly. We estimate that the loss in December and January will be Rs 500 crore each," he said.
"Because of the impact on the peak season, we expect 30 per cent fall in tourist footfall in the overall 2019-20 financial year. We hope to slightly recover from this situation in February," he added.
