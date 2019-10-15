Eight Dead After Tourist Bus Falls into Tribal Area Valley in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: As many as 8 people died after a private tourist bus fell into a valley in the tribal area in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The bus was carrying tourists and fell into the valley near Valmiki Konda on the Chintoor ghat road in the Agency (tribal) area, they said.

"It is confirmed that the bus has fallen in the valley," East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said.

Police said there was no proper communication facility in the area where the accident occurred.

