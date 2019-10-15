Eight Dead After Tourist Bus Falls into Tribal Area Valley in Andhra Pradesh
The bus was carrying tourists and fell into the valley near Valmiki Konda on the Chintoor ghat road in the Agency (tribal) area,
A tourist bus overturned in East Godavari district. The accident took place between Maredumilli and Chinturu. Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Amaravati: As many as 8 people died after a private tourist bus fell into a valley in the tribal area in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.
The bus was carrying tourists and fell into the valley near Valmiki Konda on the Chintoor ghat road in the Agency (tribal) area, they said.
"It is confirmed that the bus has fallen in the valley," East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said.
Police said there was no proper communication facility in the area where the accident occurred.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's First Looks From Pati Patni Aur Woh Revealed
- Watch: Ducklings Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide Leaving Netizens Amused
- Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream
- Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work