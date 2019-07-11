Tourist From Iceland Found Dead at Manali Homestay
Hjalti Solvason (65) was found dead in the bathroom of a room at Acharya Villa Homestay in Vashisht area of Manali, Police said.
Image for representation only.
Shimla: A tourist from Iceland was found dead at a homestay in Hmachal Pradesh's Kullu district Thursday, police said.
Hjalti Solvason (65) was found dead in the bathroom of a room at Acharya Villa Homestay in Vashisht area of Manali, they added.
Police said the exact cause of his death was unknown. He was staying at the homestay since June 29, they said.
The owner of the facility, Ankur Acharya, informed police about his death.
According to information, Hjalti Solvason was issued a visa on April 2, which was valid up to March 29, 2020.
Police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
The body has been kept in a mortuary of the Manali civil hospital.
The Iceland embassy had been informed about his death and the autopsy would be conducted after the arrival of his relatives, police added.
