Tourists Allowed in Jammu and Kashmir From Thursday as Governor Lifts Restriction After 2 Months

New Delhi: In a major step towards returning Jammu and Kashmir to normalcy, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday lifted the ban on tourists and said that they will be allowed back in the state from Thursday.

The Governor recalled a security advisory issued over two months ago asking tourists to leave the Valley after holding a security and situation review meeting with advisors and the chief secretary.

“The Governor directed that the Home Department's advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done w.e.f. 10.10.2019," the Jammu and Kashmir administration's information department tweeted.

The government had asked the tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley “immediately” soon after it took the step to call off the annual Amarnath Yatra ahead of time on August 2, citing "intelligence inputs of terror threats”.

Within three days of the move, the Parliament nullified Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to the state and divided it into two union territories.

The administration had also imposed massive security restrictions - arrest of the state’s political leadership, snapping of phone and telephone lines and deployment of additional troops - to prevent any backlash to the controversial move.

Ever since, the Kashmir Valley has been reeling under an unprecedented communication and security clampdown. While some of the restrictions have been eased, particularly in Jammu, the Valley remains largely cut off without mobile and internet services still.

Over the last one week, the administration has taken some steps to test the uneasy calm in the state as it comes under increasing international scrutiny for the prolonged clampdown, that has now lasted 64 days.

The first step was the announcement of the Block Development Council elections in the state, followed by the permission granted to a National Conference delegation to meet detained leaders Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah.

An official spokesperson said the Governor was informed at Monday's meeting that as Block Development Council (BDC) elections, scheduled to be held on October 24, are party-based, the delegations of parties having their leaders in jail are being allowed to meet party presidents once so that they can take decision on elections and authorise someone to approve candidates.

The Governor has been holding situation-cum-security review meetings daily for two hours generally from 6 to 8 pm since August 5. The meetings initially focused on reviewing the security scenario after imposition of restrictions in the wake of constitutional changes, the spokesman said.

Some of the major decisions taken in the past in the situation-cum-security review meetings include reopening of higher secondary schools, colleges and universities, restarting public transport and opening of additional travel counters at Srinagar's Tourist Reception Centre, the spokesperson said.

The governor was on Monday also apprised of the progress in apple procurement which has crossed 850 tonnes and worth Rs 3.25 crores, he said, adding some changes in the rates of apple are being made which will be announced shortly.

