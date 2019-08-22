Tourists Caught by Surprise as Mamata Banerjee Brews Tea at Digha Stall, Netizens Get a Treat Too

Kolkata: Donning the role of a tea-seller, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was spotted brewing some cups at a stall during her official tour to state's coastal town of Digha, instantly catching the eye of social media users.

While inspecting the area to ensure better facilities for tourists, Banerjee suddenly asked her convoy to stop in front of a tea shack.

Her security officials and other administrative officials were clueless on why the CM had asked to stop her convoy at Duttapur area all of a sudden. Before anyone could guess, 'Didi' simply walked into the shack and asked the owner if she could make tea for the customers.

The tea stall owner was taken aback by her gesture and greeted Banerjee with folded hands and helped her brew tea. When the tea was ready, she politely asked the tea stall owner to serve it.

#WATCH West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prepares tea & serves it to locals in Duttapur, Digha. (Video Source - Mamata Banerjee's twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/UGZAjKG02H — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

At the time of Didi's chai-wali avatar, party leaders like Suvendu Adhikary and Subrata Mukherjee were also present. In the meantime, a large number of local people gathered in the area to have a glimpse of the chief minister.

She distributed cupcakes, chocolates among the children, and also took one of them in her arms and inquired about his education. "Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha," she tweeted.

This is not the first time that Mamata took some time out for herself. In January, she found time out of her tight schedule for a game of badminton in Birbhum district's Bolpur during an administrative meeting. Later, she tweeted the video of herself with a caption, "We love sports. A token game in a village." But her tea-seller avatar in Digha is reminiscent of Narendra Modi's 'chaiwallah' pitch before he became the prime minister for the first time in 2014.

As Banerjee is facing a strong anti-incumbency wave in Bengal which brought her tally from 34 to 22 seats in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, team 'PK' (Prashant Kishor) is silently working on a 'complete image makeover' of TMC chief.

Party leaders felt that this could be her initiative towards an image makeover after poll strategist Prashant Kishor advised her to keep things 'measured'.

