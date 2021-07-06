Tourists Flock To Nainital, Mussoorie After Govt Relaxes Lockdown Rules

The Uttarakhand government has been gradually unlocking economic activities in the state with a decline in the number of coronavirus cases. The Covid-19 restrictions have been extended till July 13 while providing further relaxations. Gyms, restaurants, and bars were already operating with limited capacities, now malls have also been allowed to open after several months. While the progression towards unlocking is a relief to the locals, it has also attracted tourists to the hill cities of Nainital and Mussoorie.

The lockdown has been extended till 6 am of July 13 while malls are allowed to reopen with 50 percent capacity. Uttarakhand government spokesperson Subodh Sanyal said that malls, as well as markets, have been given respite from the strict lockdown guidelines although the weekend curfew will still remain.

Following are the highlights of the Covid restrictions till July 13 in Uttarakhand

— Shops and other commercial shops are allowed to open six days a week.

— Gyms and coaching centers for job preparation are allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.

— Educational institutions and training centers are not allowed to operate till further notice.

— Tourists need to bring a negative RT-PCR report. They will also have to register on the smart city portal.

Despite the restriction of carrying negative Covid-19 test reports, tourists are still flooding Mussoorie and Nainital. It has been reported that Gandhi Chowk, Kuldi Bazaar, Mall Road have been flooded with tourists, while Nainital is facing traffic problems. Hotels are also fully booked in both cities.

Not just in Uttarakhand, neighbouring Himachal Pradesh is also witnessing a resurgence of tourists as Shimla and Manali are reporting jam-packed numbers. Scenes of roads filled with tourists have gone viral on social media.

