Tourists, Locals, Traders Flock to Bengal's Digha after Giant Fish Weighing 200 kg Caught

A giant fish weighing about 200 kg has been discovered in West Bengal’s Digha on Thursday. Tourists flocked to the Digha Estuary (Mohana) fish auction centre, where the fish was put for sale, to catch a glimpse.

Digha Estuary Fish Auction Centre is the largest marine fish auction centre in East India where large-sized fish are put up for sale at various times.

This is not the first time that giant catch has come up for sale at the auction Centre. However, the fish that was discovered on Thursday, February 16, is the largest of all till date.

The 200 kg giant sea ‘koi-bhetki’ fish was put up for sale on Friday. Local fishermen and tourists rushed to the auction centre as soon as the news spread to view it, while traders flocked in to bid on it.

A fishery company of Basirhat won the bid and bought the fish for Rs 38,000. The fish was caught in the Ashirbad trawler of Kanthi resident Mirza Basid Begh on Wednesday. According to traders of the, such a huge marine ‘Koi-Bhetki’ has been found in the Digha sea after about three years.

Fishermen say that this fish is found in the deep sea. While they caught two big fish during this year’s fishing season, such an enormous catch weighing a whopping 200 kg is rare in this winter.

Tourists were also delighted to visit Digha to see such a rare species of giant marine fish. Some took selfies and others gathered in groups to take pictures with it.

