Tourists Narrowly Escape Herd of Elephants Charging at Safari Jeeps at Kaziranga National Park

Tourists on a safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam narrowly escaped unhurt after a herd of elephants started suddenly charging at their jeeps, a hair-raising video of the incident showed.

The tourists from Guwahati were on three safari jeeps at the Aghratoli range of the national park when the herd started trumpeting and chasing the vehicles. The motorists, driving the vehicles in reverse, made a quick escape. Another jeep remained halted in its tracks and was surrounded by the herd, but the four or five pachyderms miraculously moved away from the vehicle without causing any harm to the tourists.

No injuries were reported after the incident and the tourists returned after cutting their safari short.