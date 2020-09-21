INDIA

1-MIN READ

Tourists Queue Up as Taj Mahal Reopens After 188 Days

After being shut for tourists for around six months, one of the seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal reopened on September 21.

[caption id="attachment_2894939" align="alignnone" width="875"]

After a long gap of closure for 188 days due to the pandemic, the 17th-century monument of love, the Taj Mahal, reopened to visitors, even as a spurt of 144 new Covid-19 cases raised the alarm level of the district administration. (Image: News18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2894943" align="alignnone" width="875"]

The ASI officials along with the CISF security personnel ensured strict compliance with the guidelines relating to social distancing, mask-wearing, and sanitisation of the premises. The online ticket sale has ensured proper screening of the visitors (Image: News18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2894937" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Tourists visit Taj Mahal in Agra. (Image: News18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2894945" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Visitors undergo thermal screening at the Taj Mahal entrance in Agra. (Image: News18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2894941" align="alignnone" width="875"]

A visitor poses infron of Taj Mahal in Agra on September 21, 2020. (Image: News18)[/caption]

