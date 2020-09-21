Tourists Queue Up as Taj Mahal Reopens After 188 Days

[caption id="attachment_2894939" align="alignnone" width="875"]
After a long gap of closure for 188 days due to the pandemic, the 17th-century monument of love, the Taj Mahal, reopened to visitors, even as a spurt of 144 new Covid-19 cases raised the alarm level of the district administration. (Image: News18)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2894943" align="alignnone" width="875"]
The ASI officials along with the CISF security personnel ensured strict compliance with the guidelines relating to social distancing, mask-wearing, and sanitisation of the premises. The online ticket sale has ensured proper screening of the visitors (Image: News18)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2894937" align="alignnone" width="875"]
Tourists visit Taj Mahal in Agra. (Image: News18)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2894945" align="alignnone" width="875"]
Visitors undergo thermal screening at the Taj Mahal entrance in Agra. (Image: News18)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2894941" align="alignnone" width="875"]
A visitor poses infron of Taj Mahal in Agra on September 21, 2020. (Image: News18)[/caption]