News18 » India
Tourists Stuck in 4km Traffic Jam in Manali After Fresh Snowfall Brings Vehicular Movement to Halt

Manali received its first snowfall of the season about two weeks ago leading to a spike in tourism in the valley.

December 24, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
Tourists Stuck in 4km Traffic Jam in Manali After Fresh Snowfall Brings Vehicular Movement to Halt
Tourists and locals in Himachal Pradesh were in for a hectic morning on Monday after a fresh spell of snow resulted in a serpentine traffic jam spanning about 4 km on the Manali-Solang-Nalla route.

Vehicular movement that was completely halted on the Manali-Keylong road – also the route to popular hill stations like Kullu and Manali-- in Lahaul-Spiti district, resumed Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. The state transport corporation will also resume the bus service between Keylong-Kullu.

Manali received its first snowfall of the season about two weeks ago leading to a spike in tourism in the valley. Hills overlooking Manali like Gulaba, Solang and Kothi have been experiencing moderate snow. Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti have also experienced snowfall.

As cold wave continues to sweep north India, Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

While Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, Manali and Bhuntar in Kullu shivered at minus 3 and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius respectively, said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

In view of the severe cold and foggy weather conditions, Punjab's Education Department changed timings of government, aided and private schools with effect from Tuesday.

"The timings of the primary schools would be from 10 am-3 pm while those of the Middle/High/Senior Secondary schools would be from 10 am-4 pm. The timings of the schools having double shifts have not been changed," an official statement said here.

Delhi - where the minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius on Monday- is likely to witness the longest cold spell in December after 1997, weather office has predicted.


