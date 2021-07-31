Tourists Visiting Uttarakhand No Longer Need Negative RT-PCR Test Report

People travelling to Uttarakhand are no longer required to carry a negative report of the RT-PCR test done within 72 hours, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday, July 31. The announcement by the CM comes as COVID-19 situation has improved in the state with the active caseload dropping significantly.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department has been warning tourists to be safe and stay alert due to bad weather as several parts of the state are facing the wrath of heavy rain.

Earlier all those coming from outside to Uttarakhand including the tourists were required to show a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours of arrival at the airport and the entry points to the state.

CM Dhami, at a news channel’s programme, said, “The rate of infection has fallen significantly in the state. There are many districts from where not a single positive case of Covid-19 is being reported. According to Dhami, in these circumstances, the state government has made mandatory arrangements to relax the travel restrictions by ending the necessity to carry documentary evidence of vaccination and negative RT-PCR report while travelling to the state.”

Elaborating on the problems faced by the tourists heading to Uttarakhand, CM Dhami said that because of this type of checking system, hundreds of vehicles are getting stuck at entry points to the state causing traffic jams. The concerned top officers have been informed to abolish these rules and soon this new arrangement will be added in the new guidelines of COVID-19 protocol, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here