Toxic Gas From Septic Tank Kills 6 in Tamil Nadu
All six died within minutes of inhaling toxic gas that emanated from the septic tank, police said.
Chennai: Six persons died of asphyxiation Nemili area of Kanchipuram district near Chennai on Tuesday, within minutes of inhaling toxic gas that emanated from a septic tank, police said.
According to police, Krishnamurthy in Sriperumbudur town engaged a truck to clear the septic tank. But Krishnamurthy slipped into the tank. Hearing his shouts, one of his sons tried to help him but he too died.
Krishnamurhty's other son and then three others who then tried to rescue the man died after inhaling the toxic gas.
