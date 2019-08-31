'Toxic Water' From Chemical Factory in UP Kills 21 Buffaloes, Probe on

Lucknow: Around 21 buffaloes died in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Friday after entering a nullah near a chemical factory in Chinat area. Two dozen more buffaloes also fell ill.

Meanwhile, two youths who had entered Nullah also fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic fumes.

The incident took place in Uttardhauna village on Deva road in Chinat area. As per information, there are around a dozen chemical, fertilizer and plywood factories in the vicinity and locals have alleged that toxic discharge from these factories has caused the death of the bovines.

The villagers started a demonstration soon after news of bovines dying emerged and held a roadblock. The situation was brought under control only after the police reached the spot and pacified the locals. The bodies of the bovines were pulled out after the police called in heavy machines. The locals kept demanding that an FIR be filed against factory owners and also demanded compensation for their bovines.

Speaking to media on the issue, SHO Chinhat Police Station, Sachin Singh said, “The bovines belonged to the local villagers. The protest by villagers ended only after we assured swift action against those who will be found responsible for the incident. The complaints by locals against polluting units in the vicinity are being examined.”

A team of government veterinarians was also rushed to the spot to treat the bovines. Pollution Control Board was also brought in to examine the nullah. The village head (Pradhan) Sandeep Singh alleged that they had complained in the past also but nothing was done in this regard by authorities.

An FIR has been registered against Vishal Agarwal, owner of Indian Pesticides Limited under sections 477, 270, 277, 429, 352, 504 and 506 of the IPC.

