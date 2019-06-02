Toy Seller Arrested for Illegal Hawking within Railway Premises

A hawker who sold toys on trains was on Friday arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Surat on charges of unauthorised hawking within railway premises.Awadhesh Dubey and eight others were produced before a magistrate on May 31. Dubey in court confessed that he has been produced before magistrates on 12 occasions and has engaged in unauthorised hawking for a long time. Dubey was earlier booked on seven separate occasions as well.He was sent to judicial custody for 10 days.The RPF filed an FIR against Dubey under Sections 44 (prohibition on hawking and begging), 145B (spreading nuisance or using abusive language in railway carriage), 147 (unlawful entry into trains), among others.