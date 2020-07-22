Toyota Glanza, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and More Get Offers, Discounts and Finance Schemes with Low EMI Options

Toyota has announced special finance schemes for its buyers in India. These special schemes are only valid for this month till July 31, 2020.

This scheme does not come as a surprise as the brand of late has been rolling out quite a few customer-centric schemes and initiatives. The main aim of these plans is to simplify the procedure of buying and selling of the vehicle, making it more accessible and to ensure that the entire process happens with ease.

According to a report published in Indian Autos Blog, the brand’s finance scheme has a buyback offer of 55% on the Toyota Yaris and Toyota Glanza models.

Furthermore, Toyota is also providing a low EMI scheme of Rs 9,999 for Toyota Innova Crysta. In another scheme, they will be giving a three-month EMI deferment offer applicable on the vehicles like Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris, and Glanza.

Meanwhile, it must also be noted that the ace car making brand has also recorded a growth of a whopping 235% in terms of sales in June 2020 in comparison to May 2020. They managed to sell 3,866 units last month.

Emphasising on the benefits of the schemes, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At Toyota, we strongly believe in the ‘Customer First’ philosophy and we aim to cater to our customers’ expectations and needs by providing quick, cost-effective, transparent and personalised services.”