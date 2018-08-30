English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Luxury SUV Enters Railway Platform in Gwalior to Pick Union Minister
Another car also reached the platform the following day reportedly to pick Yashodhara Raje Scindia, sister of later union minister Madhav Rao Scindia and the sports and youth welfare minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet.
In yet another example of VVIP culture overriding rules and regulations at will, swanky SUVs landed at Gwalior railway station platforms twice in the last couple of days to pick high-profile travelers who had arrived there in different trains.
The videos of both instances went viral and soon after a controversy erupted.
The first video shows that an Innova SUV was taken right up to platform number one of the railway station on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Onlookers said union minister Narendra Singh Tomar alighted from the train and quietly boarded the SUV and left.
Then on Wednesday, another car reached the platform reportedly to pick Yashodhara Raje Scindia, sister of later union minister Madhav Rao Scindia and the sports and youth welfare minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet.
Congress turned on the offensive as soon as the videos went viral.
“It’s goondaraj in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s rule in MP. The video clearly indicates that Narendra Singh Tomar despite being the union minister is making a mockery of the rules,” Congress chief spokesperson Shobha Oza said.
Tomar tried to steer clear of the controversy, saying he was not aware who the owner of the said vehicle was and whom it went to the station to pick. He said Congress’ main business was to rake up controversies and advised them to refrain from these “gimmicks”.
Yashodhara Raje Scindia, on the other hand, played ignorant when News18 approached her. She said she was not aware of rules and would talk to the railway officers regarding regulations.
She, however, did not forget to mention that the railway station was a gift to the city by his late brother.
Railway officers have not commented on the controversy despite the fact that the keys of the locked gate from where the SUVs entered the railway station remains with them. The officers said they would probe the matter.
Deepak Chaubey, area manager of Gwalior railway station said, “You have brought this matter to my notice and I would get the CCTV footage checked. Those responsible for the violation would be punished under the Railways Act.”
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
