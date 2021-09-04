TPR in Mumbai Rises, Tamil Nadu Reports Spike: Is Covid Surge Moving Out of Kerala?

Fresh cases of Coronavirus have marginally increased across some districts in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Namakkal, Cuddalore and Villupuram in the last 24 hours. Fresh cases in the state went up to 1,568 on Friday compared to 1,562 on Thursday and 1,509 on Wednesday, registering a marginal surge.

Coimbatore reported the highest surge in the past 24 hours, the only district to report more than 200 new cases. It reported 239 cases on Friday compared to 215 cases on Thursday, a report in The Times of India said.

Similarly, in Namakkal, new cases rose from 47 to 62; while in Cuddalore it rose from 43 to 55. Chennai reported second highest cases in the state after Coimbatore. It reported 162 cases, registering a fall from 166 on Thursday.

The rise of cases in Tamil Nadu is also linked to returnees from Kerala. On Thursday, while the state reported 1,568 cases, it included five returnees from Kerala.

TPR Rises in Mumbai

Inspite of a decline in daily cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital has witnessed a rise of the test positivity rate on Friday. According to the latest report of BMC, Mumbai registered 422 new cases, down from 441 the day before, however, the TPR rose to 1.29 per cent. A rising TPR shows increasing positive cases for every 100 Covid-19 tests.

Mumbai’s TPR has risen to 1.29 percent on Friday which was earlier at 1.18 percent on Thursday. The death toll in the city also rose to 15,987, with the BMC confirming three more fatalities caused by Covid-19.

The daily cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra have dropped marginally, but the deaths have risen. Maharashtra reported 4,313 cases on Friday down from 4,342 on Thursday. The number of deaths rose to 92. On Thursday, officials had confirmed 55 deaths.

Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, 22 districts have reported fewer than 25 cases including Dindigul, Theni, Tirupathur, Perambalur, Tenkasi and others.

Tamil Nadu has also reopened the schools for classes 9-12 on September 1 resulting in new Covid-19 cases. A teacher and two students tested positive for covid on Friday, two days after the state reopened schools, The Indian Express reported.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu government had tightened the rules for travelers entering the state from Kerala. As part of precautionary measures, the authorities in Tamil Nadu are allowing only people with emergency reasons to enter the state. It is mandatory for Keralites to produce either a fully-vaccinated certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate.

