Tracking Course of Covid-19 Outbreak in India Very Closely: US
1-MIN READ

Tracking Course of Covid-19 Outbreak in India Very Closely: US

New Delhi: A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)(

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised Americans to avoid all travel to India.

The United States is tracking the course of the COVID-19 outbreak in India very closely, the State Department has said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised Americans to avoid all travel to India.

We are tracking the course of the COVID outbreak in India very closely, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference. Responding to a question, he said, Secretary of State, Tony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the issue during a phone call on Monday. Whether it's India or any other country, we are committed to doing what we can both at present and going forward to see to it that this virus is brought under control, he said. According to the World Health Organization, from January 3, 2020 to April 20, 2021, India has reported 15.3 million COVID-19 cases and over 1,80,000 deaths. As of April 11, a total of 104 million vaccine doses had been administered, the WHO said. In the last 24 hours, 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases and 1,761 deaths were reported in India, the WHO said.

first published:April 21, 2021, 07:59 IST