Tracking Terror: NIA Attaches J&K Properties of Pak-Based Basit Reshi, 2nd Attachment in 72 Hrs

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached properties of sixth declared terrorist — Pakistan-based Basit Ahmad Reshi — in Baramulla. This is the second attachment of properties in the past 72 hours.

So far, the NIA has attached the properties of five designated terrorists – US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and Pakistan-based terrorists Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, Basit Ahmad Pir and KCF (Panjwar) Paramjit Singh alias Panjwar.

In addition, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the NIA recently attached the Hurriyat Office in Srinagar, which was owned in part by Nayeem Khan, an accused chargesheeted by the NIA in the Hurriyat terror funding case.

“Continuing the strong action against terrorists operating from Pakistan soil, the NIA has attached the property of Basit Ahmad Reshi located in district Baramulla. This action closely follows the attachment of the Srinagar-based property of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, the founder and Chief Commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen on Thursday,” NIA said.

According to the officials, in future, the NIA will also attach property of other listed terrorists involved in destablising peace in India. It is expected that in the next couple of months agencies will attach properties of such terrorists in India.

RESHI JOINED MILITANT RANKS IN 2015

According to NIA, Basit Ahmad Reshi is a ‘listed terrorist’ under the UAPA and has been operating from Pakistan after his exfiltration to Pakistan. He has been found funding terror activities and acts in the valley.

Reshi joined the militant ranks in 2015 and was involved in planning and execution of a terror attack at Police Guard Post in Sopore that killed one constable and injured others. Basit was earlier associated with banned terrorist outfit Hizbul-Mujahedeen and later he exfiltrated to Pakistan. Reshi is presently involved in terror activities of The Resistance Front (TRF) and manages and supplies arms/ammunition as well as funds for the TRF from across the border.

Reshi’s agricultural land measuring 9.25 Marlas has been attached under the provisions of UAPA. Representatives of the state government and state police assisted the NIA in the Attachment process.

NIA today attached property of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Basit Reshi, in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla districtHe had executed an attack on a police guard post in Tujar Sharief area on Aug 18, 2015, in which a cop & a civilian were killed. pic.twitter.com/rSNbzFysgU — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

SECOND ATTACHMENT IN THREE DAYS

The NIA on Thursday has said that the agency has attached property of Pakistan-based J&K terrorist Mushtaq Zargar.

Zargar, the founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen, was released along with Masood Azhar, the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, in exchange of passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) at Kandahar in 1999.

Zargar was also involved in the kidnapping of former union Home Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989.

Read all the Latest India News here