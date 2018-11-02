English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tracking With 'Great Concern' Rape Allegation Against MJ Akbar, Says Editors Guild
The Editors Guild said it is discussing its future course of action on his membership. He is a past president and continues to be a member of the Guild. The statement came after a US-based editor of a leading media house accused the former Union minister of raping her in India 23 years ago.
MJ Akbar has been accused of sexual harassment by several women. (File photo)
New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India on Friday said it is tracking with "great concern" fresh allegations of sexual misconduct against former editor M J Akbar and a decision on his membership of the top editors' body will be taken after "due process" is completed.
In a statement, the Guild said it is discussing its future course of action on his membership. He is a past president and continues to be a member of the Guild. The statement came after a US-based editor of a leading media house accused the former Union minister of raping her in India 23 years ago.
The Guild said it is "tracking with great concern fresh, and serious allegations of sexual misconduct" against Akbar.
"In accordance with the decision of the Guild's last EGM (extraordinary general meeting), as ratified at the subsequent meeting of the executive, membership of those editors, whose profession has changed from journalism goes dormant. Mr Akbar's membership is also therefore dormant," the statement said.
The Guild said that as provided by its Constitution, the executive committee is writing to Akbar to respond to these allegations. "His response will then be put up to the executive. A decision on his membership will be taken once this due process is completed," the Guild said.
Akbar on Friday denied accusations of rape by Pallavi Gogoi, claiming he had consensual relationship spanning several months with her but it ended "perhaps not on the best note".
In a separate statement Akbar's wife Mallika also dismissed Gogoi's accusations, made in a Washington Post article Friday, as a "lie".
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
