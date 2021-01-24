Multiple Routes, No 'Anti-national' Posters, Onus on Farm Leaders: Delhi Police Plans for Tractor Rally on R-Day

Day after farmers' leader claimed that they have got the nod for tractor rally on Republic Day, sources in Delhi Police said that it is considering multiple routes for the rally.

“Routes will be like dedicated loops. There will be multiple routes for Farmers’ tractor rally. Farmers leaders will have to agree that they will follow them strictly,” police sources said on Sunday.

Sources add that the protesting farmers need to abide by each and every rule of the rally issued by Delhi Police. Further, no anti-national slogans or posters is allowed during the rally.

“The farmers will be escorted by Delhi police and leaders will be responsible for the peaceful movement. Traffic spillover is expected in Delhi-NCR during the rally hours,” the sources said.

The move comes after farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said that Delhi Police has given them permission for the tractor parade on January 26 after protesting unions met the police.

Police sources informed that there will be multiple routes for the tractors’ rally on January 26.

“The farmers from the Singhu border will head towards Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjhawla and then to Bawana; finally returning back to the border. The farmers from the Tikri border will take out the rally towards Nangloi, Najafgarh, Dhansa, Badli and finally back to Tikri border,” the police sources informed.

Meanwhile, farmers from the Ghazipur border will head towards Ghaziabad, Duhai and then head back to Ghazipur. Delhi police and Gurugram police have not yet taken any decision on the farmers camping at the Shahjahanpur border.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had earlier said, "Tractor march on January 26 will take place as decided by us on Outer Ring Road. We have informed the police it is for the government to ensure that it should be peaceful."

The Supreme Court had declined to entertain an application by Centre through Delhi Police to stop protesting farmer unions from carrying out tractor rally into the Capital on Republic Day. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde had said that it is highly improper for the court to intervene in the matter, as the police is the first authority to decide on the issue of law and order.

The government's negotiations with protesting farm unions hit a roadblock on Friday as the farmer leaders stuck to their demands for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate and a legal guarantee for minimum support price, even as the Centre asked them to reconsider its proposal for putting the Acts on hold for 12-18 months.

Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, the 11th round could not even reach a decision on the next date for the meeting as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet again once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP (minimum support price) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.