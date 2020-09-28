Tractor Set on Fire Near Delhi's India Gate to Protest Farm Bills in Major Security Breach

In a major security breach, a group of people set a tractor on fire near Delhi's India Gate on Monday. The incident took place at 7:42am. According to police, a group of 15-20 people had reached Mansingh Road with a tractor and set it on fire amid sloganeering, after which those involved fled the spot.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused. All senior officials of the district have rushed to the area and DCP New Delhi Eish Singhal said that the process of identifying the protestors is underway.

The area falls under the cover of high-resolution CCTV cameras and footage has been retrieved to identify those involved in the incident. Sources said the protesters were members of the Punjab Youth Congress. The vehicle-numbers of some of the protesters have also been captured.

Police said an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Parliament had recently passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, amid massive uproar from opposition parties. On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to the three contentious farm bills, even as protests by opposition and farmer groups continued.

Earlier, in Punjab, a three-day rail blockade was organised that continued until Saturday to protest against the contentious bills that the government says will liberalise agricultural trade but farmers allege will promote corporate interests over their's.