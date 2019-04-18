English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trade Across Line of Control Suspended, Govt Says It is Being Used by Pak-based Groups to Fuel Terror
The home ministry said the decision to suspend trade was taken after it received reports that that trade routes were being misused to funnel illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency.
Image for representation (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Trade across the Line of Control with Pakistan has been suspended by the central government with effect from midnight on Thursday as it said that there are reports that it is being misused on a "very large scale".
The home ministry said the decision to suspend trade was taken after it received reports that that trade routes were being misused by Pakistan-based elements for funnelling illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency, among other items.
“During ongoing probe of certain cases by NIA, it has been brought out that significant number of trading concerns engaged in LoC trade are operated by persons closely associated with banned terror organisations involved in fuelling terrorism/separatism,” it said.
It said a stricter regulatory and enforcement mechanism is being worked and the issue of the reopening the trade routes will be revisited once they are implemented
The cross-LoC trade and travel between the two countries started in 2005 and 2006 after several parleys between the two nations. However, these have been periodically suspended on many occasions due to flare-ups along the border or terror strikes by Pakistani-based operatives inside India.
The cross trade is meant to enable exchange of goods of common use between local populations across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Trade is allowed through two Trade Facilitation Centres located at Salambad in Baramulla district and Chakkan-da-Bagh in Poonch and takes place four days a week. It attracts zero duty and is based on the barter system.
However, the government said inquiries have showsn that the trade has changed its character to mostly third party trade and products from other regions, including
foreign countries, are finding their way through this route.
The home ministry said the decision to suspend trade was taken after it received reports that that trade routes were being misused by Pakistan-based elements for funnelling illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency, among other items.
“During ongoing probe of certain cases by NIA, it has been brought out that significant number of trading concerns engaged in LoC trade are operated by persons closely associated with banned terror organisations involved in fuelling terrorism/separatism,” it said.
It said a stricter regulatory and enforcement mechanism is being worked and the issue of the reopening the trade routes will be revisited once they are implemented
The cross-LoC trade and travel between the two countries started in 2005 and 2006 after several parleys between the two nations. However, these have been periodically suspended on many occasions due to flare-ups along the border or terror strikes by Pakistani-based operatives inside India.
The cross trade is meant to enable exchange of goods of common use between local populations across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Trade is allowed through two Trade Facilitation Centres located at Salambad in Baramulla district and Chakkan-da-Bagh in Poonch and takes place four days a week. It attracts zero duty and is based on the barter system.
However, the government said inquiries have showsn that the trade has changed its character to mostly third party trade and products from other regions, including
foreign countries, are finding their way through this route.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Game of Thrones Stills Show Winterfell Gearing Up For Battle Against the Night King
- The Death of the Early Internet: A Crisis of Eventuality
- Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Staring into Your Soul
- A Divine Intervention? Woman Claims That She Saw Jesus In Notre Dame Flames
- Norwegian Police Arrest the Night King, Tell GoT Fans That Winter is Not Coming
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results