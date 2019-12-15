Trade body Urges Centre to Take Steps to Revive Businesses in Kashmir
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the valley's economy has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore due disturbances in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 in on August 5.
Srinagar: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Sunday asked the Centre to take steps for revival of businesses in Kashmir, saying the valley's economy has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore due disturbances in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 in on August 5.
KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq Hussain, who was among the several trade bodies' heads who met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in Jammu, also urged the government to restore internet services to businesses in Kashmir.
"I informed the minister about the estimated losses which are to the tune of Rs 15,000 core over the last four months," Hussain told PTI after the meeting.
He said the KCCI has prepared a report on business and job losses caused by the disturbances after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided into two union territories.
"We informed the minister that all the business sectors have been been hit and industry leaders from all the sectors have given written representations in this regard to the chamber. A comprehensive report will be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor very soon," he said.
Hussain said the minister listened to the trade representatives patiently and asked them to send a copy of their report to him as well. "The minister told us that a follow up meeting might be needed in this regard in Delhi," he said.
