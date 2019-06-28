Trade Ties, Iran and 5G Dominate Bilateral Talks Between PM Modi, Trump at G20 Summit in Japan
Trump congratulated Modi on his election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)
Osaka (Japan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed a host of issues, including trade, defence and 5G communications network at a bilateral meeting today ahead of the formal opening of the G20 Summit in Japan’s Osaka.
Modi said he wanted to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump. He also thanked the US President for expressing his "love towards India" in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Trump congratulated Modi on his election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military. "It was a big victory, you deserve it, you have done a great job. We have big things to announce. In terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing, we would be discussing 5G. I congratulate you and I look forward to talks," Trump said.
The two leaders met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting during which Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.
The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US President, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products.
Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"
This was Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election.
