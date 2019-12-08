Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Trader Shot Dead from Point Blank Range in Agra, Assailant on the Run

The trader got into an argument with a man who arrived in a car in Agra's bustling Waterworks Crossing, and was then shot in the chest at point blank range.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trader Shot Dead from Point Blank Range in Agra, Assailant on the Run
Representative image.

Agra: A middle-aged trader was allegedly shot dead from point blank range at the busy Waterworks Crossing in Agra city after an argument broke out between him and a man who had come there in a car, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened late on Saturday night after the trader, who sold sarees and clothing materials, closed his shop and was enroute home on his scooter, they said.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (City) Rohan Botre Pramod said, Police are investigating the case. All aspects of the case are being checked. The assailant will be identified very soon.

CCTV footage of the area is also being checked, he added.

Eyewitness accounts recounted that the trader had stopped at the crossing to talk to someone on his mobile phone in front of a police booth around 10.30 pm.

While he was busy talking on the phone, a car stopped next to him, they said.

He alighted from his scooter, parked it and started talking to the car driver. Apparently, an argument ensued between the two and the car driver shot the trader in the chest, the SP said.

Thereafter, the killer escaped in his car even as the victim fell to the ground, he added.

Passersby informed the police who took the victim to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram