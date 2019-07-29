Traders Rejoice as Telangana Govt Extends Permission for Shops to Remain Open 365 Days
The government order stipulated various conditions, including capping the working hours of an employee to eight hours a day. The government had first allowed 365 days working for shops and establishments in 2015 for one year.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI file photo)
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the permission given to all shops and other establishments to remain open all days in a week by a period of three years beginning June 16, a move welcomed by retail traders who said it would encourage 'ease of doing business'.
The July 25 Government Order (GO) stipulated various conditions, including capping the working hours of an employee to eight hours a day. The state government had first allowed 365 days working for shops and establishments in 2015 for one year and later extended it by three years in June, 2016.
The latest order said every employee would be allowed to avail a weekly holiday as per the list at the main entrance of the shop on rotation basis, and a record of overtime should be maintained in a separate register for those who work beyond eight hours every day.
If the employees were found working on any holiday or after normal duty hours without proper indent of Over Time, the exemption granted will be liable for cancellation, it said.
In case of women employees who were required to work beyond 8:30 pm, transport arrangements for them should be made, the GO said.
The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Monday welcomed the government decision and said it would encourage ease of doing business.
"The exemption from weekly closure will not only be beneficial for retailers to achieve their true potential, but offer consumers the luxury of 365 days of shopping," RAI Chief Executive Officer Kumar Rajagopalan said in a statement.
In addition, this decision will also help the state economy by creating more employment in the sector, he said.
