Traders Thrash Youth in Bengal Market Over Suspicion of Theft

A young man was beaten up in West Bengal on Wednesday on the suspicion of being a thief. The incident, which took place in a market in Asansol, has shaken up the locality, prompting strong reactions from civil society and human rights activists. Locals allege that the youth was involved in the theft of mobile phones. They even claim that he had been caught red-handed while stealing a phone from a nearby shop. It was mainly the traders of the locality who beat up the youth, according to reports.

Apart from the theft of mobile phones, the victim was also apparently involved in the stealing of motorbikes in the market area, if claims by locals are to be believed. Soon after the man was discovered stealing a phone, an angry crowd gathered at the spot within minutes and began raining kicks and punches on him.

Upon receiving the news of the incident, a team from the local police station reached the spot and rescued the youth. No written complaint has been received so far by the police, but an investigation has already been ordered into the incident.

Asansol South Police have started interrogating the youth. As the news spread in the area, human rights activists have come out with strong condemnations of the traders in the market who took the law into their own hands and assaulted an unarmed youth.

