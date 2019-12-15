Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Trading Moo for Bang: 10 Blankets to Shivering Cows in Gwalior Can Get You a Gun License

Gwalior District Collector Anurag Choudhary had in June asked those seeking a gun license to plant a tree and take a selfie with it, also taking care of it for a month.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trading Moo for Bang: 10 Blankets to Shivering Cows in Gwalior Can Get You a Gun License
Representative image.

Gwalior: Want to obtain a gun license in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh? Then donate ten blankets for cows in a 'gaushala' to protect them from cold.

The orders on the new rule for securing a gun license were issued on Saturday by Gwalior district collector Anurag Choudhary, after visiting a civic-run 'gaushala' in Gola Ka Mandir area where six cows died recently due to 'excessive cold'.

He also visited a cow shelter in Lal Tipara area, also run by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC).

In June this year, Choudhary had ordered applicants seeking a license for a gun to plant trees and shoot a selfie while submitting an application. The applicants were also directed to take care of saplings for a month.

"After visiting the cow shelters, the collector ordered that each seeker of a gun license should donate ten blankets to (either of) the two gaushalas (cow shelters). Directives have been issued in this regard," said a Public Relation Department officer.

The decision was taken to protect cows from cold, the officer quoted the district collector as saying.

Earlier last week, activists of right wing Bajrang Dal had staged a protest after the death of six cows apparently due to cold in the Gola Ka Mandir shelter.

According to civic officials, the two shelters in Gola Ka Mandir and Lal Tipara areas house at least 8,000 cows. Gwalior, which falls under the Chambal region which was once notorious for dacoits, has long history of holding firearms.

In November, officials of the state-run power company in neighbouring Morena district had requested the district administration to cancel the gun licenses of defaulters who have failed to submit their bills.

The officials had said people holding gun licenses threaten power officials when they are asked to pay up.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram