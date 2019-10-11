Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Traditional South Indian Spread, Including Sambhar and Rasam, for PM Modi and Xi Jinping

According to available information, the two leaders will be treated to a sumptuous dinner, comprising sambhar, a mouthwatering south Indian recipe made of lentils and also a favourite of the Tamils, besides other delicacies.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Mamallapuram on Friday, (Image: ANI/Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Mamallapuram on Friday, (Image: ANI/Twitter)

Mamallapuram: A traditional south Indian spread, including the trademark sambhar, was part of the menu for Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping on Friday when the Indian Prime Minister hosted the Chinese President for dinner on their first day of their second informal meet here.

According to available information, the two leaders will be treated to a sumptuous dinner, comprising sambhar, a mouthwatering south Indian recipe made of lentils and also a favourite of the Tamils, besides other delicacies.

'Arachu vitta Sambhar', prepared from grounded lentils, certain spices and coconut to make it that much tastier was touted to be the key attraction in the menu.

The meal will include 'thakkali rasam,' made of tomato and 'imli' and 'kadalai (chick pea, generally) korma', besides halwa as the premier dessert.

Further, the Chinese President is also likely to be treated to a select non-vegetarian delicacies.

Modi and Xi kicked off their two-day informal summit on Friday, the second one after the Wuhan edition last year, at this coastal town located about 50 km from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai.

The two leaders had earlier visited three heritage sites housing historical monuments at Arjuna's Penance, Pancha Rathas and the shore temple, all key landmarks of this quaint town.

