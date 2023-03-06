CHANGE LANGUAGE
Traffic Advisory Issued as Ashram Flyover Reopens Today; Heavy Vehicles Not Allowed For Now

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 08:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Cops mentioned that multiple deployments will be there in the area to help people. (Representational image: Shutterstock)

In its advisory, Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey as usual and follow the directions of its personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience.

Ashram flyover will be reopened at 5pm on Monday, followed by inauguration of an extension by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Due to the inauguration, cops have issued a traffic advisory due to multiple diversions.

It said commuters using Barapulla Flyover are advised to use Ashram Flyover for the following destinations.

According to the advisory, only light vehicles coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas area advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover, it said.

“Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. still not allowed on both carriageway of Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover," it added.

Commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free after the Ashram flyover extension is opened to public.

The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020.

The total cost of the project is Rs 128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 metres.

