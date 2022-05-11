Traffic Block Forces Railways to Divert, Short-terminate These Trains. Check List

The North Eastern Railway has announced that operations of several trains will be affected due to a traffic block from May 12 to May 17. Therefore, passengers should make sure they know the schedule of their trains before planning their journey to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

North Eastern Railway is carrying out engineering work at the Samastipur-Muktapur section. Due to this maintenance work, Railways has decided to take a traffic block between May 12 to May 17, and therefore, rail traffic will be affected.

Railways has decided to divert, cancel and short terminate many trains on this route.

According to the spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, Pankaj Kumar Singh, many trains will be affected due to the traffic block.

Change of Route

Train No. 12408 Amritsar - New Jalpaiguri Express will be diverted via Samastipur-Barauni-Khagaria instead of the scheduled route Samastipur-Hasanpur Road-Khagaria on May 13.

Short Termination

Train No. 14674 Amritsar - Jayanagar Express will end its journey at Samastipur station instead of Jaynagar on May 12 and May 15.

Short Origin

Train No. 14673 Jaynagar - Amritsar Express will run from Samastipur station instead of Jaynagar on May 14.

Train No. 14649 Jaynagar - Amritsar Express will run from Samastipur station on May 17.

