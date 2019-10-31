Traffic Congestion Likely at India Gate as Thousands Take Part in 'Run for Unity' Today
Around 15,000 participants took part in the event and the programme is likely to cause traffic congestion at the C-Hexagon, India Gate, and nearby areas, said Delhi Traffic Police.
For Representation
New Delhi: Traffic will be affected near the India Gate on Thursday as the 'Run for Unity' was flagged off from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, officials said.
According to Delhi Traffic Police, around 15,000 participants took part in the event and the programme is likely to cause traffic congestion at the C-Hexagon, India Gate, and nearby areas.
The run started from the main gate of the stadium and end at Amar Jawan Jyoti via C Hexagon Rajpath Crossing, the officials said.
The stretch might be closed from 6.30 am to 8.30 am on Thursday, they said.
The Delhi Traffic Police have urged people who commute in their vehicles to avoid the C-Hexagon and choose alternate routes.
