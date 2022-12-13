On Cam: Traffic Cop Jumps on Car Bonnet after Intercepting Driver, Gets Dragged for 4 Km in Indore

A traffic policemen was taken for a dangerous ride on the bonnet of a car in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, after he intercepted the driver for talking on the phone.

Traffic head constable Shiv Singh Chouhan, 50, flagged down a car as the driver was talking on the phone while driving at Satya Sai intersection in the city.

As per the police, the accused was angry that he was asked to pay a fine and started driving off. The constable reportedly jumped on the bonnet to stop him but the driver refused to stop for 4 km.

As the constable held on dangerously, the police were forced to surround the speeding vehicle to stop it and apprehend the driver, as per reports.

The accused driver was arrested under sections 279 (rash driving), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to on duty public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Lasudia police station sub-inspector RS Dandotia said.

A pistol and a revolver have also been recovered from the possession of the accused, who is a resident of Gwalior, he said. “The accused has claimed that these weapons are licensed and we are probing it," he said.

Chouhan said, “While on duty at Satya Sai Square, I stopped a car as the driver was talking on the mobile phone while driving. When I told him that he would have to pay a fine for breaking the rule, he refused and threatened to run me over."

When the accused started driving the car, Chouhan said he climbed on the bonnet, but the former did not stop for about 4 km until the police intercepted and forced the vehicle to stop near Lasudia police station.

“The accused tried to make me fall off by applying the brakes suddenly. He also drove the car very close to other vehicles on the road, but I held on tightly," Chouhan said.

This is not the first time an incident such as this has occurred. In 2018, an on-duty traffic police personnel in Gurgaon was dragged for a few metres on the bonnet of a car after the driver was asked to stop for driving on the wrong lane. The accused was later arrested and his car seized.

In the same year, a traffic policeman in Delhi was killed when a speeding truck hit him and dragged him for about half a kilometre after he tried to stop it for routine check.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here