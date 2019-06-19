Traffic Cop Who Set Ablaze Kerala Police Officer over Rejected Marriage Proposal Succumbs to Injuries

Alappuzha: The jilted policeman who suffered burns after he hacked and set ablaze a woman Civil Police Officer last week in Kerala succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Wednesday, said the police.

The 34-year-old woman police constable, Soumya Pushpakaran, died on June 15 after she was hacked and set ablaze in broad daylight by Ajas, a policeman attached to the Aluva traffic station.

The victim, who was married and a mother of three children, was posted as the CPO at Vallikkunnam police station near here.

"Ajas also received burn injuries when he poured petrol over Soumya. He had suffered nearly 50% burns. He was admitted to Alappuzha medical college hospital, but died today evening," said the investigating officer.

Ajas had allegedly followed the woman, who had spurned his marriage proposal, in a car when she was on her way back home after work that day. He knocked her two-wheeler down and hacked her with a sharp weapon and as she tried to seek refuge at a nearby house, chased her, doused her with petrol and set her ablaze, police, quoting eyewitnesses, had said.

She died on the spot, a police official said. A native of Vallikkunnam here, Soumya was staying with her three children. Her husband is working abroad.

Soumya's mother Indira had told reporters that there were certain financial dealings between the accused and the victim.

"Ajas had loaned some money to Soumya. But he refused to take back the money and was trying to force her to marry him. She is already married and is the mother of three children. Earlier also Ajas had threatened to kill her," Indira had said.