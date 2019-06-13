Take the pledge to vote

Traffic Cops, Field Officers in Chhattisgarh to Get Air-Conditioned Helmets to Help Them Beat the Heat

The helmet, which works using a battery and a chip, can be of great use to those doing traffic and security duties, a top police officer said.

June 13, 2019
A police official shows the helmet in Raipur on Thursday.
Raipur: In a first, Chhattisgarh Police has decided to use indigenously developed 'air conditioned' helmets for traffic cops and other field officers.

"We will be using two such helmets on pilot basis. If it's trial yields desired result, we will consider to have it for all field staff, mainly those doing traffic and security duty," Director General of Chhattisgarh Police D M Awasthi told PTI on Thursday.

Awasthi himself wore the helmet to check its efficacy.

He said a large number of police officers, about 10,000, work in high temperatures.

The helmet, which works using a battery and a chip, can be of great use to them, the top police officer said.

Awasthi said due to high temperature many cops fall sick or face other health related problems.

The helmet is indigenously manufactured by an Indian entrepreneur.

"As the boss of the state police force, I am committed to ensure welfare of fields staff. This is a step towards that direction," he said.

